Aaron’s Evening Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Gov. Justice offers advice on holiday gatherings in the time of COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Lending boy battling brain tumor a helping hand, thanks to spaghetti dinner benefit
Video
Marshall County Health Dept. reports 44 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day period
Sen. Joe Manchin addresses fraudulent claims days after election
Video
The Latest: New record high for US coronavirus cases
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on COVID-19 list during bye
Top Stories
Fields throws 5 TD passes, No. 3 Ohio State beats Rutgers
No. 22 Texas’ defense holds off West Virginia, 17-13
Steelers add newly acquired LB Williamson, cut Wisniewski
Brooke Ends Season At 1-8
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Feed The Need 2020
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Weather News
Posted:
Nov 8, 2020 / 06:33 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 8, 2020 / 06:33 PM EST
Weather Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Finally Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
WV to continue the two map system
Video
Union Local School District moves to remote learning
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 5,008 new cases, 33 additional deaths
Video
Marshall County Schools move to remote learning
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 540 new coronavirus cases; 7 new COVID-19 related deaths
Video
Marshall County moves into “red” advisory on DHHR County Alert Map
Video
Zach’s Finally Friday Morning Update
Video
2020 Latest: Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania vote count
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Record heat today, but sunshine and warmth continues
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
WV to continue the two map system
Video
Union Local School District moves to remote learning
Video
Trending Stories
Gov. Justice offers advice on holiday gatherings in the time of COVID-19
Video
Lending boy battling brain tumor a helping hand, thanks to spaghetti dinner benefit
Video
Marshall County Health Dept. reports 44 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day period
Trump, who never admits defeat, mulls how to keep up fight
Bush calls election ‘fair,’ says Biden ‘won’ opportunity to ‘unify our country’
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News