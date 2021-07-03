Aaron’s Evening Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Oglebay’s 4th of July celebration makes return, ending the night with firework show
Video
Top Stories
Death toll in Surfside condo collapse rises to 24; remaining building to be demolished ahead of storm
30 flags stand tall for fallen heroes at Wheeling Park
Video
Local church auctioning off items to lend kids a helping hand; What you can do to help
Video
C-SPAN ranks Donald Trump near bottom of effective presidents list
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Brewers look to extend win streak vs. slumping Pirates
Top Stories
Brewers run win streak to 10 with 7-2 victory over Pirates
Top Stories
Wildthings Blow-Out Wolfpack Elite
Video
Post 1 Wins Beast Opener
Video
Seeking 10th straight win, Brewers continue series vs. Pirates
Burnes cruises, Brewers top Bucs for 9th straight win
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Weather News
Posted:
Jul 3, 2021 / 06:22 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 3, 2021 / 06:22 PM EDT
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm
Weather Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Ohio Valley hit with severe weather; flooding, power outages and road closures are major issues
Video
Risk for Severe Weather this Wednesday Afternoon
Video
More Weather News
video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
WATCH: Godzilla in the Gulf of Mexico? Offshore pipeline explosion draws monster comparisons to oceanic fireball
Video
Bags packed, tickets bought, travelers ready to get away this holiday
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Guns and ammo now tax-free in West Virginia
Video
Ohio lumber industry going strong, not like you might think
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
People believe you and will help you: Advocates send a message to sexual assault survivors
Video
Tenth Street Garage will soon be under repairs
Video
Keep veterans in mind when setting off backyard fireworks
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
WATCH: Godzilla in the Gulf of Mexico? Offshore pipeline explosion draws monster comparisons to oceanic fireball
Video
Bags packed, tickets bought, travelers ready to get away this holiday
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Guns and ammo now tax-free in West Virginia
Video
Ohio lumber industry going strong, not like you might think
Video
Trending Stories
Oglebay’s 4th of July celebration makes return, ending the night with firework show
Video
NYC hates Ohio…well, at least one city in the Buckeye State
Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Zorro Ranch’ in New Mexico to list for $27.5 million
WATCH: Godzilla in the Gulf of Mexico? Offshore pipeline explosion draws monster comparisons to oceanic fireball
Video
Death toll in Surfside condo collapse rises to 24; remaining building to be demolished ahead of storm
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News