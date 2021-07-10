Aaron’s Evening Forecast

WVU football continues to fill its 2022 class with its top targets. Safety Christion Stokes, the No. 13 ranked player in the state of Michigan, committed to the Mountaineers on Saturday evening. Stokes had multiple Power 5 offers and chose West Virginia over top contenders Iowa and Michigan State.

Stokes is the 13th player to commit to the 2022 class. Neal Brown added a pair of four-star athletes last week.