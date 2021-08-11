Aaron’s Evening Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital takes CPR & other EMS equipment to the next level
Top Stories
2 killed in separate accidents at West Virginia coal mines
Wheeling’s Home for Men changes name, will now accept women as residents
Video
PETA honors Ohio Valley Mall
3 brothers die after being stuck in an Ohio manure pit
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Caldwell Redskins: 2021 High School Football Preview
Video
Top Stories
Shenandoah Zeps: 2021 High School Football Preview
Video
Cardinals looking to push further in Pittsburgh
Happ, Cards bullpen combine on 1-hitter, top Pirates 4-1
Harrison Central looks to bridge the gap at QB
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Weather News
Posted:
Aug 11, 2021 / 05:46 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 11, 2021 / 05:46 PM EDT
Weather Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Best day for annual meteor shower is tonight!
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Mylan Plant to ‘hopefully be transferred’ to WVU
Video
Ohio man accused of setting seven wildfires in California
Video
Gov. Justice: ‘We probably will have to move in this direction’ on mask mandate
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
WVU President says school will start as planned, as COVID strategies are remaining flexible
Video
Health department recommends masks for teachers and staff in Ohio County, but not students
Video
Volunteer Wheeling: Making the Friendly City a beautiful city
Video
Newborn found inside dresser in alley right before trash pickup
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Mylan Plant to ‘hopefully be transferred’ to WVU
Video
Ohio man accused of setting seven wildfires in California
Video
Gov. Justice: ‘We probably will have to move in this direction’ on mask mandate
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital takes CPR & other EMS equipment to the next level
House partially collapses in Wheeling
There’s never been a better time to become a Red Cross volunteer
Video
Wheeling’s Waterfront Wednesday Concert relocated to WesBanco Arena tonight
Video
2 killed in separate accidents at West Virginia coal mines
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News