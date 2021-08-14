Aaron’s Evening Forecast

(NEXSTAR) – The iconic "Skinny House" in Boston, also known as the "Spite House," went back on the market Monday with an asking price of $1.2 million.

The four-story family home at 44 Hull St. has a square footage of only 1,165 and measures less than 10 feet wide, but it has attracted an "unbelievable" amount of interest so far, CL Properties listing agent Carmela Laurella told Nexstar.