Aaron’s Evening Forecast

Keeping the West Virginia kids here at home. That’s been a priority for Neal Brown and his coaching staff. It seems that strategy is paying off as there are currently 21 homegrown Mountaineers on his roster. Now, that does include players that were already on the roster when Brown came to Morgantown in 2019, new recruits, and transfers. However, it doesn’t matter how they ended up in the program, it’s about making sure they keep their talents here for as long as possible.

“If there is talent in the state we feel we can win with, Coach (Brown) identifies it and will say we are going to do everything we can to make sure we do not get outworked on that kid,” tight ends and inside receivers coach Travis Trickett said. “I think you see its reaped benefits. There were other kids here before we got here as a staff that other schools recruited and there’s a reason why.”