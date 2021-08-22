Aaron’s Evening Forecast

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - Do you have what it takes to be part of the Wheeling police? They're inviting anyone interested to apply to be a probationary officer.

The department requires that you be between 18 and 40 years old, and live no more than 45 miles away from police headquarters. There's an additional incentive if you're a West Virginia certified officer. After three full years of service in Wheeling, you'll be eligible for a 20 thousand dollar sign-on bonus.