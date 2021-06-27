Aaron’s Late Night Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Wheeling throws a big bash for Polish Heritage Day!
Video
Top Stories
DeWine hints at more vaccination incentives during ceremony at EORH
Video
UFO report: Government unable to explain aerial phenomena in long-awaited document
Wheeling community celebrates beloved pastor’s 41st anniversary in ministry today!
Video
Devastating flooding and honoring lives lost in the last year: Check out last week's top headlines
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Kranick goes 5 perfect innings in MLB debut, Bucs top Cards
Top Stories
Pirates RHP Max Kranick to make MLB debut vs. Cardinals
Top Stories
Highlanders FC draw even with Club Ohio
Video
NFL’s Goodwin runs another successful youth sports camp.
Video
Wainwright helps Cardinals end 5-game skid, tops Pirates 3-1
Skidding Cardinals turn to Adam Wainwright vs. Pirates
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Weather News
Posted:
Jun 27, 2021 / 11:02 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 27, 2021 / 11:02 PM EDT
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm
Weather Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron's Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron's Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
‘Strawberry Moon’: How to watch the last supermoon of 2021
Video
More Weather News
video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron's Evening Forecast
Video
DeWine hints at more vaccination incentives during ceremony at EORH
Video
Devastating flooding and honoring lives lost in the last year: Check out last week's top headlines
Video
Aaron's Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
‘Boy in a bundle’ cold case from 1963 solved
Video
WATCH: Spectator at Tour de France causes massive crash after holding sign in path of oncoming cyclists
Biden declares Pulse Nightclub’ national memorial’
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Kathy’s House now has a permanent home
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron's Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron's Evening Forecast
Video
DeWine hints at more vaccination incentives during ceremony at EORH
Video
Devastating flooding and honoring lives lost in the last year: Check out last week's top headlines
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
‘Boy in a bundle’ cold case from 1963 solved
Video
Trending Stories
Wheeling throws a big bash for Polish Heritage Day!
Video
DeWine hints at more vaccination incentives during ceremony at EORH
Video
UFO report: Government unable to explain aerial phenomena in long-awaited document
Wheeling community celebrates beloved pastor’s 41st anniversary in ministry today!
Video
Former Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger reportedly dead at 55
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News