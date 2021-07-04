Aaron’s Late Night Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Moundsville mercied and eliminated from Beast of the East
Top Stories
Wheeling expected to put on the biggest ever 4th of July fireworks show TONIGHT
Video
Wheeling Nailers, American Red Cross urge you to help give the gift of life
Video
Severe storms lead to closed roads, while another road gets needed repairs: Here are the week’s top headlines
Video
‘America is back’: President Biden gives July 4th message, encourages vaccines
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Columbus’ Triple Crown Royals wins 19U Beast of the East Championship
Top Stories
Anderson, Pirates win 2-0 to stop Brewers’ 11-game run
Top Stories
9-year-old racecar driver from Shadyside wins big in Columbus!
Video
Brewers look to keep doing damage vs. Pirates
Beast continues with Wheeling Wild Things versus Toledo Hawks
Video
Beast of the East continues: Wheeling Post 1 drops close one to New York’s Team Valle
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Weather News
Posted:
Jul 4, 2021 / 10:24 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 4, 2021 / 10:24 PM EDT
Weather Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Fourth of July Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Fourth of July Forecast
Video
Severe storms lead to closed roads, while another road gets needed repairs: Here are the week’s top headlines
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
WATCH: Godzilla in the Gulf of Mexico? Offshore pipeline explosion draws monster comparisons to oceanic fireball
Video
Bags packed, tickets bought, travelers ready to get away this holiday
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Guns and ammo now tax-free in West Virginia
Video
Ohio lumber industry going strong, not like you might think
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Fourth of July Forecast
Video
Severe storms lead to closed roads, while another road gets needed repairs: Here are the week’s top headlines
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
WATCH: Godzilla in the Gulf of Mexico? Offshore pipeline explosion draws monster comparisons to oceanic fireball
Video
Bags packed, tickets bought, travelers ready to get away this holiday
Video
Trending Stories
Wheeling expected to put on the biggest ever 4th of July fireworks show TONIGHT
Video
Wheeling Nailers, American Red Cross urge you to help give the gift of life
Video
ATV fatality this weekend in W.Va.
9-year-old racecar driver from Shadyside wins big in Columbus!
Video
National Hot Dog and Sausage Council says there’s an unacceptable way to eat a hot dog
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News