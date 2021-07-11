Aaron’s Late Night Update

Triadelphia, W, Va. (WTRF) - The team that consists of some of the best recent Mountaineer alums shared its knowledge with youth in the Ohio Valley. One of the camp's coordinators was Mountaineer and Central Catholic alum Chase Harler.

"I think just being around the game of basketball is so important no matter who it is or what age it is - especially learning from the group of guys here such as John Flowers, Devin Ebanks, Da'Sean Butler, and Nate Adrian, we've got a great group of guys who are teaching these kids as much as they know," Harler said.