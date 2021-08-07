Aaron’s Late Night Update

Alek Manoah is no stranger to making history. The former WVU ace earned his spot in the record books during his time in Morgantown and now he’s doing the same thing in the Majors.

In his most recent start, AK allowed four hits, two earned runs, three walks and struck out four batters. That performance may not be one of his best stat lines, but it was good enough to make history. Again. According to the Blue Jays, Manoah is the first pitcher since 1901 to start their MLB career by allowing four hits or fewer through 10 consecutive starts.