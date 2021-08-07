Aaron’s Late Night Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
COVID-19 survivors join together in celebration of life
Video
Top Stories
The Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off makes a big return
Video
Police shoot armed 13-year-old who falsely claimed he killed 3 people: Officials
Video
Owner of venom-spitting cobra that got loose must give up 75 snakes, pay $13K in restitution
Video
Lynyrd Skynyrd withdraws from Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after band member tests positive for COVID-19
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Winker’s big night powers Reds past Pirates 11-3
Top Stories
Steelers’ Butler: Watt not practicing because of contract
Top Stories
Reds look to keep rolling against Pirates at home
Moustakas has big return, Reds easily handle Pirates 10-0
Torrence Walker wins 200 meter dash at the AAU Junior Olympics
Peoples-Jones saying little, but is the talk of Browns camp
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Weather News
Posted:
Aug 7, 2021 / 10:23 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 7, 2021 / 10:23 PM EDT
Weather Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Sen. Capito supports the infrastructure bill and calls it a “major investment.”
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Mountain State Law Enforcement Officials Gather For Weeklong Event
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Six substitute Marshall County employees are suing Workforce WV
Video
‘Every single night I have nightmares of that place’ – West Virginia woman shares her experience with the ‘troubled teen industry’
Video
Belmont County man who was a convicted child rapist and compared to Jesus gets life without parole
Three dogs die in Tiltonsville house fire
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Sen. Capito supports the infrastructure bill and calls it a “major investment.”
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Mountain State Law Enforcement Officials Gather For Weeklong Event
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
2 million dehumidifiers sold at Walmart, Lowe’s recalled over fire hazard
Looking for work? Check out the Ohio Valley Job Fair
Video
The Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off makes a big return
Video
Police shoot armed 13-year-old who falsely claimed he killed 3 people: Officials
Video
US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News