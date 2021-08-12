Aaron’s Late Night Update

Belmont, OH, (WTRF) - Head Coach Bernie Thompson wants to move in a direction that's different than the last two seasons.

"We've won two games in two years. We went 0-10 and then 2-8, so, you know, we own that. We don't shy away from those facts, so, we want to change that and the only way to change that is by working hard and so the kids have dedicated themselves extremely. (I'm) extremely proud of them. They've worked really hard in the offseason and in the weight room and that's carried over to the practice field so we're ready to get that bad taste out of our mouth," Thompson said.