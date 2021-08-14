Aaron’s Late Night Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Town and Country Days return to New Martinsville
Video
Top Stories
Need a helping hand to stock up on school supplies? Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ is ready
Video
18th Annual Marshall County Business & Health Expo wraps up
Video
Hospital CEO says staffers are overworked, angry and quitting: ‘Our breaking point’
Video
Mystery illness killing W.Va. birds remains unsolved
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Ashby, Brewers beat Pirates 6-0 to split doubleheader
Top Stories
7NEWS’ very own inducted into the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Hall of Fame
Steelers seek starters, consistency along new offensive line
Barnesville Shamrocks: 2021 High School Football Preview
Video
Brewers, Pirates set for doubleheader after rainout
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Weather News
Posted:
Aug 14, 2021 / 10:16 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 14, 2021 / 10:16 PM EDT
Weather Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Risk for severe weather returns this afternoon
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Heat Advisory for the Ohio Valley
Video
More Weather News
video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Need a helping hand to stock up on school supplies? Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ is ready
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Census update: West Virginia population is shrinking, but what does this mean?
Video
Adopt a student and back to school festival returns this August
Video
Family leaves Frontier Airlines flight after employee tells 2-year-old to mask up
Video
Rachel’s on 16th celebrates 2 years, doubles ‘mug club’ donations
Video
Naked man hid in room while woman used tanning bed at gym, police say
Video
Risk for severe weather returns this afternoon
Video
Truck driver shortage in West Virginia leading to empty grocery store shelves
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Need a helping hand to stock up on school supplies? Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ is ready
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Census update: West Virginia population is shrinking, but what does this mean?
Video
Adopt a student and back to school festival returns this August
Video
Trending Stories
7NEWS’ very own inducted into the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Hall of Fame
Community and family say goodbye to a remarkable man, Chief Stanley Kins
‘Fast carbs’ don’t make you fat, study says
Need a helping hand to stock up on school supplies? Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ is ready
Video
18th Annual Marshall County Business & Health Expo wraps up
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News