Aaron’s Late Night Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Local businesses stepping it up due to stricter mask executive order
Video
Top Stories
Marshall County Health Dept. reports one COVID-19 death and 13 new positive cases
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 7,715 new cases, 14 new deaths
Video
Chaffin Luhana Foundation to give away 800+ turkeys: law firm to offer contactless pickup for Pittsburgh and West Virginia families in need
Southwestern Energy Expands with New Operations in Ohio, West Virginia Communities
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Undefeated Missouri high school football team forfeits season over COVID-19 cases
Video
Top Stories
Perfect Steelers facing COVID-19 issues as Bengals visit
Playing The Waiting Game
Video
WLU Wrestling Team Ranked No. 4 Nationally
Mayfield practices with Browns after stay on COVID-19 list
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Feed The Need 2020
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Weather News
Posted:
Nov 14, 2020 / 11:14 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 14, 2020 / 11:14 PM EST
Weather Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Noon Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Wheeling Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade Cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns
Video
How does Gov. Justice plan on enforcing the new indoor face covering requirement?
Video
Governor Justice issues new guidelines for nursing homes
Video
WV concert band festivals, spring band festivals canceled
Video
WV Winter sports pushed back to January; fall sports to continue
Video
Gov. Justice issues all WV schools to close for a week; can move virtually
Video
Gov. Justice issues new indoor face-covering requirement
Video
Senator Manchin encourages Gov. Justice to update his public indoor mask order
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Strong winds and rain to start off Sunday
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Wheeling Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade Cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns
Video
How does Gov. Justice plan on enforcing the new indoor face covering requirement?
Video
Trending Stories
Wellsburg officer rolls police cruiser, transported to Weirton Medical Center
Video
Shoe Sensations hosts 2nd annual ‘Shoes for Paws’ fundraiser
Video
Local businesses stepping it up due to stricter mask executive order
Video
Marshall County Health Dept. reports one COVID-19 death and 13 new positive cases
Video
Concerned Ohio River Residents (CORR) react to the construction delay of the Belmont County cracker plant
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News