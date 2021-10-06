Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Multiple people injured in shooting at Texas high school, hunt for suspect underway
Top Stories
Twin boy dies, firefighter hurt when fire roars through home
West Liberty President allegedly plagiarized speeches
Ohio Valley Trick or Treat Times and Dates
Officer-involved shooting in Monroe County after naked man ambushes deputies with a spear
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
West Virginia State Golf Meet Opens
Video
Top Stories
Baylor, West Virginia face off in key Big 12 contest
Pirates GM Cherington: “seeds” planted to grow future winner
No. 7 Ohio State finding its stride, hosts Maryland
Steelers’ Tomlin: Roethlisberger ‘absolutely’ the right QB
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
LOVE
Pet of The Week
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Midday Update
Weather News
Posted:
Oct 6, 2021 / 12:21 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 6, 2021 / 12:21 PM EDT
Weather Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
Video
It’s Fall Y’all! Let’s watch some football!
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Officer-involved shooting in Monroe County after naked man ambushes deputies with a spear
Video
Brian Laundrie’s family changes story on when they last saw him
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Casino’s “Game Changer” program gives donation to Health Right
Video
‘I thought I was going to die’: Kayaker bitten by brown recluse spider
Video
Veterans Voices: Yvonne Marie Fair
Video
‘All really need each other’: Family of 1-year-old Ohio girl with blood cancer waiting for bone marrow donor
Video
Bellaire grandmother continues mission to raise awareness for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Listen: 911 call from man who says he spoke to Brian Laundrie along Appalachian Trail
Video
‘I love you grandma’: Last words 4 months ago of missing Ohio man
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Officer-involved shooting in Monroe County after naked man ambushes deputies with a spear
Video
Brian Laundrie’s family changes story on when they last saw him
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Casino’s “Game Changer” program gives donation to Health Right
Video
‘I thought I was going to die’: Kayaker bitten by brown recluse spider
Video
Trending Stories
Multiple people injured in shooting at Texas high school, hunt for suspect underway
Twin boy dies, firefighter hurt when fire roars through home
West Liberty President allegedly plagiarized speeches
Ohio Valley Trick or Treat Times and Dates
Officer-involved shooting in Monroe County after naked man ambushes deputies with a spear
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News