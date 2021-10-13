Aaron’s Midday Update

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Gina Groh sentenced a man from West Virginia's eastern panhandle to five years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm silencer, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Timothy Watson, 31 of Ranson, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Possession of Unregistered Firearm Silencer.” Watson admitted to having an unregistered silencer in November 2020 in Jefferson County.