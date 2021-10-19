Aaron’s Midday Update

TAMPA (WFLA) – A New York man was held at gunpoint by federal authorities mistaking him for Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the Gabby Petito homicide case, according to a report by the New Yorker.

According to the New Yorker, Severin Beckwith and his partner Anna Brettmann, from Ithaca, New York, were at their North Carolina hotel when U.S. Marshals burst in with guns drawn while the couple was on a hiking trip from Georgia to Virginia along the Appalachian Trail.