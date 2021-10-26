Skip to content
WATCH: Tomlin gets heated when asked about USC job; Leaves press conference
Trumpkin artist unveils next giant pumpkin: Ted Lasso
Belmont County cracker plant promises zero carbon emissions
Ohio warns of illegal cannabis impersonating snacks before Halloween
Show of Hands voting officially open!
WATCH: Tomlin gets heated when asked about USC job; Leaves press conference
Buckeye Local is Team of the Week for Week 10
Mayfield doesn’t practice, could miss game with Steelers
Bordas and Bordas: Both Sides Weigh in on Older than Century Rivalry
Wheeling Storms Back to win Homecoming against Rival Toppers
Aaron’s Midday Update
Weather News
Oct 26, 2021 / 12:19 PM EDT
Oct 26, 2021 / 12:19 PM EDT
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm
Aaron’s Midday Update
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Chance for severe weather, gusty winds Monday evening
What U.S. cities will look like with sea level rise, according to scientific projections
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
An active year for tornadoes across the Ohio Valley and Pittsburgh Metro
Tornado confirmed in Belmont County last night, says National Weather Service
National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit Jefferson County last night
National Weather Service surveying for possible tornadoes after barn blown across a Belmont County road
Trumpkin artist unveils next giant pumpkin: Ted Lasso
Aaron’s Midday Update
WATCH: Ohio freshman with muscular dystrophy scores touchdown
After 73 years, lost ring returned to Ohio family
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
‘Get off me’: Investigators release dashcam video from Ohio trooper shooting
38th Annual College Fair wraps up with 13 area high schools and 80 different universities
WVDOH braces for brisk winter ahead; transportation officials give driving tips
Moundsville Country Club is on the brink of closure
WVU Medicine postpones vaccine mandate
Wheeling investigating a fire in Elm Grove
Aaron’s Midday Update
Trumpkin artist unveils next giant pumpkin: Ted Lasso
Aaron’s Midday Update
WATCH: Ohio freshman with muscular dystrophy scores touchdown
After 73 years, lost ring returned to Ohio family
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
WATCH: Tomlin gets heated when asked about USC job; Leaves press conference
Trumpkin artist unveils next giant pumpkin: Ted Lasso
Belmont County cracker plant promises zero carbon emissions
Ohio warns of illegal cannabis impersonating snacks before Halloween
Show of Hands voting officially open!
