Aaron’s Midday Update

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 2, the state reports a total of 1,551,705 (+3,917) cases, leading to 80,260 (+275) hospitalizations and 10,178 (+29) ICU admissions. A total of 6,486,137 people — or 55.49% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 6,190 from the previous day.