Aaron’s Midday Update

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities statewide be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk tomorrow, Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Speaker of the House Bob Kiss.

Speaker Kiss was a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates for 18 years, serving as House Finance Chairman from 1933 to 1966 and Speaker of the House of Delegates from 1997 to 2006. He also served as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Revenue as part of Governor Earl Ray Tomblin’s administration from 2013 to 2016.