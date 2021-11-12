Aaron’s Midday Update

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Friday.

As of Thursday, Nov. 11, the state reports a total of 1,590,792 (+4,994) cases, leading to 81,935 (+190) hospitalizations and 10,353 (+17) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,568,806 people — or 56.2% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 10,891 from the previous day.