Aaron’s Midday Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Veterans Voices: John Powell
Top Stories
Wheeling male identified in body found in Ohio River incident
Video
West Virginia Medical Examiner’s office needs help with over 240 unclaimed, unidentified remains
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Ohio Friday
PA state police looking for local 79-year-old missing woman
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
No. 19 Ohio State balanced in 89-58 win over Bowling Green
Top Stories
3 Area Teams Remain In High School Football Playoffs
Video
Mayfield, Browns trying to regroup after Patriots pummeling
Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick placed on COVID-19 list
What next? Steelers’ defense struggling with consistency
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
Feed The Need 2021
Holiday Wishes
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch And Win 2021
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Midday Update
Weather News
Posted:
Nov 16, 2021 / 12:19 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 16, 2021 / 12:19 PM EST
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am
Weather Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Video
Ready for winter? EMA officials say now is the time to prepare
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Here’s how to prepare for a winter weather emergency
Video
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Evening Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Veterans Voices: John Powell
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Wheeling male identified in body found in Ohio River incident
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Video
Vaccine boosters being offered five days a week at The Highlands
Biden Administration no longer supports Michigan Governor’s wish to shutdown Line 5 Pipeline
Video
America Recycles Day: Is that plastic bottle worth the 500 years it stays on the planet?
Video
How to get your finances in order to end the year
Video
Ready for winter? EMA officials say now is the time to prepare
Video
Loved ones express grief and continuing questions after missing couple’s bodies were discovered
Video
Death of Chris Daughtry’s daughter ‘too premature’ to consider homicide, DA says
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Veterans Voices: John Powell
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Wheeling male identified in body found in Ohio River incident
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Video
Vaccine boosters being offered five days a week at The Highlands
Trending Stories
Wheeling male identified in body found in Ohio River incident
Video
West Virginia Medical Examiner’s office needs help with over 240 unclaimed, unidentified remains
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Ohio Friday
PA state police looking for local 79-year-old missing woman
West Virginia Congressman endorsed by Trump
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News