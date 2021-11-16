Aaron’s Midday Update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Office of West Virginia's Chief Medical Examiner says it has custody of 248 unclaimed and unidentified remains that they are not able to release to a final resting place, and they're concerned that number will grow. Some of the remains date back to the 1970s.

The West Virginia Legislative Auditor's Office says they learned of this issue while reviewing the OCME's management of unclaimed or unidentified remains, and now both offices are asking the state legislator to amend West Virginia Code to allow the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to give the unclaimed and unidentified remains a final disposition