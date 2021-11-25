Aaron’s Midday Update

(KTVX) - What makes life meaningful for people? Is it money or material wealth? Or is it being able to do things like travel or work? A study from the Pew Research Center looks at the things that people living in 17 "advanced economies" say make their lives meaningful.

The study surveyed roughly 19,000 adults in Canada, Belgium, Spain, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Greece, France, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Japan, United Kingdom, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States.