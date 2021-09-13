Aaron’s Midday Update

Washington — Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb predicted Sunday that the agency he helmed will authorize Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5 to 11 by the end of October.

In an interview with "Face the Nation," Gottlieb, who serves on Pfizer's board of directors, said the drug company is expecting to have data on its vaccines in young children before the end of September, which will then be filed with the FDA "very quickly." The agency then has said it will be weeks, rather than months, before determining whether it will authorize the vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.