Aaron’s Midday Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Fauci: 1st US case of COVID-19 omicron variant identified
Top Stories
4th student dies from Michigan school shooting
Video
Don’t let the Grinch, or a thief, steal Christmas
Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days before debate with Biden: Meadows book
3 sisters reach century mark at ages 104, 102, 100
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
LeBron James tests positive for COVID-19: report
Top Stories
Ohio State ices out No. 1 Duke in final minutes, wins 71-66
Linsly Downs Union Local
Video
Big Third Quarter Lifts UL Past Bellaire
Video
Sherman scores 18 as West Virginia tops Bellarmine 74-55
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
Feed The Need 2021
Holiday Wishes
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women 2022 Entry
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Midday Update
Weather News
Posted:
Dec 1, 2021 / 12:27 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 1, 2021 / 12:27 PM EST
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am
Weather Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Don’t let the Grinch, or a thief, steal Christmas
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Bridgeport Middle School's Anti-Virus Program sparking plenty of positivity
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Giving Tuesday: Ohio Valley organizations rely on community support
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Weirton is another step closer to closing in on a site for the city’s new police headquarters
Video
All we know about the new COVID-19 variant so far
Video
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Video
Governor Justice & Babydog get a warm welcome at elementary school
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Don’t let the Grinch, or a thief, steal Christmas
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Bridgeport Middle School's Anti-Virus Program sparking plenty of positivity
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Giving Tuesday: Ohio Valley organizations rely on community support
Trending Stories
Fauci: 1st US case of COVID-19 omicron variant identified
4th student dies from Michigan school shooting
Video
Don’t let the Grinch, or a thief, steal Christmas
Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days before debate with Biden: Meadows book
Pizza delivery driver dies in ‘freak accident’ on customer’s porch
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News