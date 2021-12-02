Aaron’s Midday Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Maxwell jurors hear expert testimony about sexual predators
Top Stories
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to child pornography charge with 12-year-old girl
Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only
West Virginia Senator cosponsors bill to prevent settlement payments for illegal immigrants
Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce hires new president
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
MLB players locked out in 1st work stoppage since 1995
Top Stories
Ohio State ices out No. 1 Duke in final minutes, wins 71-66
The Super 6 championship returns to Wheeling, what to do while visiting
Video
Ohio State’s Stroud is Big Ten offensive player of the year
Pittsburgh looks to recapture ‘The Steeler Way’ during slide
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Letters To Santa
Home Sweet Home
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
Feed The Need 2021
Holiday Wishes
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women 2022 Entry
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Midday Update
Weather News
Posted:
Dec 2, 2021 / 12:22 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 2, 2021 / 12:23 PM EST
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am
Weather Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Ohio town welcomes holiday season by transforming local village into Whoville
Video
Ohio TikTok star in battle to keep monkey
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
COVID Vaccine clinic in elementary school has students proudly showing off their bandaids
Video
Union Local High School and Chick-fil-A enter an agreement that’s good for all
Video
Don’t let the Grinch, or a thief, steal Christmas
Video
Wheeling Nailers begin community program
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Bridgeport Middle School's Anti-Virus Program sparking plenty of positivity
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Ohio town welcomes holiday season by transforming local village into Whoville
Video
Ohio TikTok star in battle to keep monkey
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
COVID Vaccine clinic in elementary school has students proudly showing off their bandaids
Video
Trending Stories
Maxwell jurors hear expert testimony about sexual predators
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to child pornography charge with 12-year-old girl
Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only
West Virginia Senator cosponsors bill to prevent settlement payments for illegal immigrants
Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce hires new president
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News