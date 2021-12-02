Aaron’s Midday Update

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial got a psychologist's overview Thursday of how sexual predators gradually lure and ensnare child victims, a view that defense lawyers tried to keep out of the British socialite's sex trafficking trial.

“Child sexual abuse is a process,” Lisa Rocchio testified, providing expert perspective but no particulars about the accusers in the case against Maxwell. She is charged with helping to recruit underage teenage girls into sexual abuse by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.