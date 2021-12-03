Aaron’s Midday Update

WASHINGTON (The Hill) - Anthony Fauci on Thursday blasted Fox News and said he was "astounded" that the network did not discipline host Lara Logan for comparing him to the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who worked at Auschwitz during the Holocaust.

"What I find striking is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network. How they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action. I’m astounded by that," the chief White House medical adviser said in an appearance on MSNBC.