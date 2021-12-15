Aaron’s Midday Update

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Surveying storm damage from the Kentucky sky, President Joe Biden on Wednesday saw neighborhoods pockmarked by piles of debris and homes without roofs and windows, evidence of the latest natural disaster in a year that has brought him to devastated communities across the nation to offer support and condolences.

From a helicopter over the town of Mayfield, Biden could observe firsthand the toll from last weekend’s deadly tornadoes. More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states, killing at least 88 people. Thousands of residents have lost their homes or are without power.