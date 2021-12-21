Aaron’s Midday Update

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) -- She's the person who knows everything about elections, but Tuesday in commission she announced her retirement!

Long-time Marshall County Clerk Jan Pest told 7NEWS that her vacation home in Florida is calling her name!Around the announcement of her retirement, Pest told commission Tuesday morning that she's a phone call away. Commission President John Gruzinskas jokingly asked if 7NEWS got that on camera... We did.