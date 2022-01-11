Aaron’s Midday Update

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) - Two women accused of going to a man's Florida apartment and throwing glitter at him during an argument are facing a felony charge, police said.

According to arrest affidavits from Pinellas County, 27-year-old Kaitlin O'Donovan and 29-year-old Sarah Franks went to the man's apartment just before 3 a.m. Monday and started arguing with him as he stood on his fenced balcony.