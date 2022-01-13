Aaron’s Midday Update

On Thursday, through a press release, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R.Mo) says he plans to introduce the Banning Insider Trading in Congress Act, which would stop Congress and their partners from holding or trading individual stocks.

“Year after year, politicians somehow manage to outperform the market, buying and selling millions in stocks of companies they’re supposed to be regulating. Wall Street and Big Tech work hand-in-hand with elected officials to enrich each other at the expense of the country. Here’s something we can do: ban all members of Congress from trading stocks and force those who do to pay their proceeds back to the American people. It’s time to stop turning a blind eye to Washington profiteering,” said Hawley