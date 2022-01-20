Aaron’s Midday Update

Gov. Mike DeWine wants lawmakers to put the brakes on a proposal to halt the collection of Ohio's newly increased taxes on gas and diesel fuel.

The Republican governor and GOP lawmakers reached a deal in 2019 to boost Ohio's tax on gas by 10.5 cents a gallon and the tax on diesel fuel by 19 cents to help maintain deteriorating roads and bridges. Ohioans now pay a state tax rate of 38.5 cents per gallon on gas and 47 cents a gallon on diesel fuel.