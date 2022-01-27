Aaron’s Midday Update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Ohio flunked three out of five categories from the American Lung Association's most recent assessment of the state's ability to mitigate tobacco use, according to a report released Wednesday.

In this year's annual report, the ALA handed Ohio -- a state that raked in more than $1.2 billion in tobacco-related revenue in 2020 -- failing grades in three areas: tobacco prevention and cessation funding; tobacco taxes; and flavored tobacco products.