Aaron’s Midday Update

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) -- It has infected our children. It has driven up rates of stroke, cancer and diseases of the mouth. And even when you hear all of that, it is near impossible to stop once you start. But one teacher at a local middle school knows the odds and is declaring war against big tobacco.

So how do you make a dip in this trend? While our relatives might be a lost cause, Muncy believes it is not too late for the next generation of West Virginia. She says touching the pig lungs, curtesy by the group ‘Raze,’ is probably the biggest deterrent for middle schoolers picking up vape pens.