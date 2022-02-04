Aaron’s Midday Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra takes center stage at Capitol Theatre
Video
Top Stories
West Virginia has a new COVID variant and it’s in Ohio County
Video
CMS tells West Virginia that they are seriously considering a waiver on vaccine mandate for rural hospitals
Video
Amazon raising Prime membership fee – here’s when the new price kicks in
Ex-Ohio boys middle school basketball coach pleads guilty to rape charges
WATCH
Sports
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
West Virginia meets No. 14 Texas Tech, looks to end 6-game skid
Top Stories
Local Athletes Sign To Play In College
Video
Top Stories
Browns refute tanking claims by former coach Hue Jackson
Ohio warns of Super Bowl ticket scams
No. 5 West Liberty Powers Past W.Va. State
Park Downs Big Red
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Hometown Heroes
Home Sweet Home
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
About BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Midday Update
Weather News
Posted:
Feb 4, 2022 / 12:19 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 4, 2022 / 12:19 PM EST
Trending Stories
I-70 Elm Grove
When will the power be back on in the Ohio Valley?
West Virginia has a new COVID variant and it’s in Ohio County
Video
The first African American nurse in Wheeling remembered in a special way
I-470
Save All Baby Dogs Act would keep Babydog from being taxed and possibly killed in West Virginia
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra takes center stage at Capitol Theatre
Video
West Virginia has a new COVID variant and it’s in Ohio County
Video
CMS tells West Virginia that they are seriously considering a waiver on vaccine mandate for rural hospitals
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Doctor accused of mass-prescribing Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine fired by Pennsylvania hospital
Video
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News