Aaron’s Midday Update

WASHINGTON (WTVO) -- To limit infections among drug users, the Biden administration is creating a $30 million grant program for non-profits to buy crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia for addicts.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's (SAMHSA) program will provide funds to local governments and non-profits to distribute clean pipes to help make drug use safer for addicts, according to Newsweek. The deadline for applications was February 7th.