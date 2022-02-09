Aaron’s Midday Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Biden admin funds program to hand out crack pipes
Top Stories
Short-term property rentals at center of Ohio bill
Ohio bomb detection dog passes away
West Virginia lawmakers introduce another new critical race theory bill to Senate
WATCH: Babydog predicts the winner of the Super Bowl
Video
WATCH
Sports
Black and Gold Today
Daytona 500
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Wheeling Central Holds Off Monroe Central
Video
Top Stories
Linsly Advances To OVAC 3A Final
Video
St.C Wins Big To Advance
Video
Cameron Cruises Past Madonna
Video
Sherman returns to help West Virginia down Iowa State 79-63
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Hometown Heroes
Home Sweet Home
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
BestReviews
About Us
About BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Midday Update
Weather News
Posted:
Feb 9, 2022 / 12:18 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 9, 2022 / 12:18 PM EST
Trending Stories
Candidate for U.S Senate burns Confederate flag in campaign ad
West Virginia students plan to walk out Wednesday after a Christian revival at school
Video
Adidas responds to Christian pastor with collage of nude women
Ohio Police use crash caught on camera as an "example of the dangers of speeding"
Video
Blast off! Jefferson Starship will touch down at Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre
Video
Wheeling Park principal staunchly defends teacher’s work
Video
West Virginia man charged with murder after he told police he found girlfriend hanging from coat rack
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
WATCH: Babydog predicts the winner of the Super Bowl
Video
Ohio Police use crash caught on camera as an "example of the dangers of speeding"
Video
West Virginia students plan to walk out Wednesday after a Christian revival at school
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Blast off! Jefferson Starship will touch down at Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre
Video
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News