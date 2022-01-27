Aaron’s Morning Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
1°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
West Virginia receives a failing grade in annual State of Tobacco Control report
Top Stories
Ohio natives history-making run on ‘Jeopardy!’ ends
West Virginia House bill passes that would lower insulin from $100 to $35
Weir High School Swim Team raises $2,300 for team and Hancock County Animal Shelter
Video
Ohio Valley Oil and Gas Association members speak out
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
3rd Triple-Double for Tingle and Another WLU Win
Top Stories
Cameron Takes Down Bridgeport
Video
Union Local Holds Off Linsly
Video
Lekkas Lights Out In Cincinnati
Groves brothers lead Oklahoma past West Virginia 72-62
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Weather News
Posted:
Jan 27, 2022 / 05:36 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 27, 2022 / 05:36 AM EST
video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Weir High School Swim Team raises $2,300 for team and Hancock County Animal Shelter
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Ohio Valley Oil and Gas Association members speak out
Video
Change a life, become a youth mentor
Video
Tractor-trailer fire causes a scene in Wheeling
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Woman allegedly tries to buy someone's child at Walmart
Video
Body camera video captures kids in unsafe conditions
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Is your child struggling? How to spot the warning signs of suicide
Video
More Video
Trending Stories
West Virginia police looking for wanted man on sex charges
Ohio Valley Oil and Gas Association members speak out
Video
Ohio bill would extend teen working hours to help pandemic staffing shortages
20 animals are now safe after officials condemn occupied Ohio rental house
Wheeling Hospital CEO rallies the troops as National Guard hopes to alleviate WVU Medicine staffing shortage
Video
What does Let’s Go Brandon mean?
What does the blue P emoji mean?
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Weir High School Swim Team raises $2,300 for team and Hancock County Animal Shelter
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Ohio Valley Oil and Gas Association members speak out
Video
Change a life, become a youth mentor
Video
Tractor-trailer fire causes a scene in Wheeling
Video
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News