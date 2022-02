OHIO (WTRF) - Recreational Marijuana is legal in as many as eighteen states as well as Washington D.C.But the question is could the Buckeye State be next?

A group seeking to legalize marijuana recently collected enough signatures to bring the issue before the state legislature. Now lawmakers have four months to act on the measure, and if they don't organizers can attempt to get just under 130,000 signatures. If they are able to get the required signatures, the issue will go on the November ballot.