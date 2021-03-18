Aaron’s Morning Forecast

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (NewsNation Now) — Multiple tornadoes were confirmed on the ground in parts of Alabama Wednesday, as communities across the South brace for significant severe weather to continue through the evening ahead of a second round of storms.

21 tornadoes touched down across the South as of 7:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday, with most of them in the state of Alabama, NewsNation Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon said.