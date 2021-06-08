Aaron’s Morning Forecast

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A motorcyclist who authorities say was wanted for speeding, reckless driving and possible DUI was apparently taken into custody in Southern California Monday following a wild pursuit that included a stop for gas.

The motorcycle rider — who could be seen wearing what appeared to be a sweatshirt that read, "I Don't Stop 4 Cops" — was traveling at high speeds on surface streets when KTLA's helicopter first got over the chase in West Covina, a suburban city in Los Angeles County, around noon, aerial video showed.