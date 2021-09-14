Aaron’s Morning Forecast

(NEXSTAR) – "Big Lebowski" star Jeff Bridges had good news Monday in his fight against cancer. The Oscar-winning actor also revealed that he nearly died from COVID-19 after contracting the coronavirus during chemotherapy.

"My cancer is in remission — the 9x12 mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble," Bridges wrote on his website. "My Covid is in the rear view mirror ... Covid kicked my a** pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated & feeling much better now."