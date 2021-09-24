Aaron’s Morning Forecast

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), also a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,086,166 for a flood control project in the Village of Beech Bottom. This funding will be used to upgrade the current storm sewer system to mitigate future flooding events.

“West Virginia’s mountainous terrain and steep valleys make our communities especially susceptible to flooding. As the lead Republican on the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I have worked to make sure communities across West Virginia have the resources needed to prevent flooding and make sure residents are protected from natural disasters. We know all too well the devastating impact flash flooding can have in our state, which is why projects like this are so important,” Senator Capito said.