Aaron’s Morning Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ohio baby reported unresponsive in bathtub dies; man arrested
Top Stories
Man charged after bringing mother’s tarp-wrapped body to VA hospital
Video
Two teens honored as heroes by Ohio police for stopping burglary of senior’s home
Video
Here’s where you can get your COVID booster shot today in the Ohio Valley
Video
UPDATE: Three dead after plane crash in Lansing area of Fayette County
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
With playoff aspirations fading, Reds host Pirates
Top Stories
Ohio State’s Pope dismissed after being taken off the field
‘Exhausted’ OBJ relieved comeback with Browns complete
Burrow throws 3 TDs, Bengals drop listless Steelers 24-10
Garrett, Browns rough up rookie QB Fields, slam Bears 26-6
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
LOVE
Pet of The Week
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Weather News
Posted:
Sep 27, 2021 / 06:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 27, 2021 / 06:00 AM EDT
Weather Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Investigations into acts of violence and new COVID vaccine incentive programs: Here are the week’s top headlines
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Ohio Valley's Very Own Dr. Dave Says, "Nos Vemos."
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Noon Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Man charged after bringing mother’s tarp-wrapped body to VA hospital
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Investigations into acts of violence and new COVID vaccine incentive programs: Here are the week’s top headlines
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Executive Director of the United Way of the Ohio Valley Is Honored For Her Can-Do Attitude
Video
Ohio Valley's Very Own Dr. Dave Says, "Nos Vemos."
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Belmont College expands program to help give drug offenders a second chance in life
Video
Two acts of violence have neighbors on edge, so we asked is Wheeling safe?
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Man charged after bringing mother’s tarp-wrapped body to VA hospital
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Investigations into acts of violence and new COVID vaccine incentive programs: Here are the week’s top headlines
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Executive Director of the United Way of the Ohio Valley Is Honored For Her Can-Do Attitude
Video
Ohio Valley's Very Own Dr. Dave Says, "Nos Vemos."
Video
Trending Stories
Ohio baby reported unresponsive in bathtub dies; man arrested
Man charged after bringing mother’s tarp-wrapped body to VA hospital
Video
Two teens honored as heroes by Ohio police for stopping burglary of senior’s home
Video
UPDATE: Three dead after plane crash in Lansing area of Fayette County
That’s a lot of pumpkin pie! 2,195 lb. pumpkin breaks state record
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News