Aaron’s Morning Forecast

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The quiet community of South Hills in Charleston had a few extra guests on Saturday night. A party involving teens and alcohol got a little out of control at a Kanawha County Commissioner's home.

Commissioner Ben Salango says he bought nine pizzas and built a fire for his 14-year-old son and 30 of his friends to watch the Mountaineers game at their home, but the party quickly quadrupled in size.