Aaron’s Morning Forecast

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - Starting Monday, all court cases in Ohio County will be filed electronically. The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia is sponsoring the program, which will bring electronic filling to all circuit and family courts in the state.

The goal is to make the judicial system more efficient and provide better communications between countiesOhio County is now the 32nd county in the Mountain Sate to use the e-filing system.