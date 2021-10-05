Skip to content
Ohio County courts move to electronic filing
COVID case numbers decrease, but that good news could send a bad message
Runners geared up to help four-legged friends this weekend
Two words of advice for those who want their Moderna booster: “Be patient”
Wondering how much financial help your child is eligible for before college? All you need to know about the FAFSA
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Weather News
Posted:
Oct 5, 2021 / 05:51 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 5, 2021 / 05:51 AM EDT
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Aaron’s Midday Update
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
It’s Fall Y’all! Let’s watch some football!
Aaron’s Midday Update
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Jack Frost on October 1st? Not on the forecast but on average, yes.
Zach’s Thursday Evening Update
