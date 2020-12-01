Aaron’s Morning Forecast

A strong low pressure system continues to hang over New York State early Tuesday morning. Slippery spots are developing on the hill tops near the Ohio River. Travel problems could develop along the Ohio River Tuesday morning. The ground is not frozen yet. Bridges and overpasses near the hilltops will develop slippery spots first. Snow has begun to stick to cars and railings already.

About two inches of snow, so far, in Blue Rock, Ohio in Muskingum. Many of us could receive two to four inches of snow by late Tuesday evening. The highest snowfall amounts will be measured on our hilltops. Lesser amounts will be observed along the Ohio River.