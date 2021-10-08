Aaron’s Morning Forecast

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) -- A Miami Valley man is putting Fairborn on the map by taking home the top prize in his category in a national beard competition.

Corey Giehl of Fairborn has pretty much always had a beard since he could grow one, but in the last few years it's won him some titles while also raising money for charity.

"I started going whaler last October as a challenge and I kind of stuck with it. I've been on a winning streak," says Corey.