Aaron’s Morning Forecast

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - Mask mandates will continue in the Brooke County School system for the next few weeks, and the policy will be reevaluated in the beginning of November.

The Brooke County Board of Education made that decision this evening at their meeting, in conjunction with advice from the Brooke County Health Department. Prior to the mask mandate, the county had approximately 492 students in quarantine at the peak, and now they have just 23. A big part of that has to do with the quarantine procedure itself. Students do not have to quarantine if they come into contact with someone that tested positive if they are wearing a mask.