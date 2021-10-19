Aaron’s Morning Forecast

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) - On this date (October 18) in 1992, hockey burst onto the scene, in a city that wasn’t familiar with the sport.

The team now known as the Wheeling Nailers started out as the Thunderbirds. They beat the Dayton Bombers in their first-ever game on their new home ice at Wesbanco Arena. The Thunderbirds were actually an established team in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, when they pulled out, and moved to the Friendly City.