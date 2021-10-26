Aaron’s Morning Forecast

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — A couple has been arrested in connection to a case where an infant's remains were found in the trash 30 years ago in North Carolina.

On the morning of April 4, 1991, members of the Nags Head Police Department were called out to a report of human remains found in a rack that holds trash cans. According to a release from police, when officers got to the scene, they found the body of an infant whose gender could not be established due to the body's advanced state of decomposition.